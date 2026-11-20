Cockroaches are one of the hardest household pests to get rid of, especially when they show up in places like the kitchen and bathroom. Although there are various home tricks meant to keep them away, not all are equally effective, and some may not work once there is an infestation.

Among the most popular methods are vinegar and essential oils, which are often recommended for their cleaning properties or strong scent. However, researchers in the United States questioned their effectiveness and looked at what happens when these products are used to fight these insects.

Against these alternatives, scientists studied other ways to reduce cockroach populations inside homes. One of the strategies with the best results combines insecticidal baits, monitoring traps and prevention measures to keep them from reestablishing themselves.

Why vinegar and essential oils are not enough to eliminate a cockroach infestation

Vinegar often appears among the home remedies recommended to keep cockroaches away from the kitchen and bathroom. However, so far there is no solid scientific evidence showing that this ingredient can eliminate an infestation or work as a reliable repellent, since it does not replace a scientific treatment against these insects.

The same is true of essential oils. A study by the University of Kentucky, published Sept. 19, 2026, in the journal Scientific Reports, evaluated products made with these ingredients to combat the German cockroach (Blattella germanica), one of the species that often infests homes. The scientists found that sprays could cause nearly 100% mortality when applied directly to the insects, but their effectiveness dropped sharply once they dried on surfaces.

The problem is that cockroaches often hide in hard-to-reach places, such as cracks, furniture, behind appliances and other dark spaces. For that reason, killing the ones you see does not mean getting rid of the entire population, because the researchers concluded that these products do not provide effective residual control, so they are not a reliable solution for combating an infestation.

The method researchers recommend for fighting cockroach infestations in the kitchen and bathroom

One of the strategies with the best results was evaluated by researchers at Virginia Tech in a study published in the Journal of Economic Entomology in 2020. Over 15 months, the team analyzed a German cockroach control program in public housing in Virginia and North Carolina. The proposal combined traps to detect the presence of insects with the application of gel insecticidal baits, with the amount adjusted based on each apartment’s infestation level.

The results showed that cockroach populations dropped by more than 90% in the units studied, eliminating infestations in 49 of the 65 homes analyzed, or 75% of the total. The findings show that a treatment based on baits and population monitoring can be much more effective than home remedies.