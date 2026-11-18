The U.S. Navy is working to keep development of the DDG(X), its future guided-missile destroyer, on track, a next-generation ship designed to replace the oldest Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The effort regained relevance after the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) called for the new destroyer to move forward alongside development of the BBG(X) battleship, backed by the Donald Trump administration. Lawmakers, for their part, believe the two programs serve different needs and that one should not crowd out the other.

How many missiles it can carry

Weapons will be one of the DDG(X)’s main features. According to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report, the initial configuration calls for 96 standard Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells, used to house and fire different types of missiles.

However, the design will also allow for a major modification: 12 launch cells for larger missiles, replacing 32 of the 69 conventional cells.

The project also includes two Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) launchers, each with 21 cells, intended to defend the ship against certain threats.

The CRS says the DDG(X) will have “greater weapons capacity” and will be ready to incorporate new life-cycle systems.

What features the next-generation destroyer will have

In addition to carrying more weapons, the DDG(X) aims to develop a ship with more internal space, electrical capacity and cooling to integrate technologies that are still evolving:

Displacement: about 14,500 tons at full load , roughly 4,800 tons more than an Arleigh Burke DDG-51 destroyer.

Weapons: 96 standard VLS cells , with the option to replace 32 with 12 cells for larger missiles.

Defense: two RAM launchers with 21 cells each .

Power: an integrated power system (IPS).

Technology: capacity to incorporate directed-energy weapons and more advanced sensors .

Range: greater sailing range and time on station.

When the new destroyer will be ready

Navy plans call for acquiring the first DDG(X) destroyer in the early 2030s. Its addition will allow the service to begin replacing the oldest Arleigh Burke destroyers, which are expected to leave the fleet during that period.