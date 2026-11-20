The potato and sweet potato are both nutritious choices, but the sweet potato has a slight edge because of its beta-carotene content, which the body converts into vitamin A. That is how dietitian Beth Czerwony explains it in a Cleveland Clinic guide.

The specialist recommends including both to add variety to the diet. She also stresses the importance of keeping and eating the skin, after washing it well, to take advantage of its fiber.

What nutritional difference the comparison highlights

According to a Cleveland Clinic post, both provide fiber, carbohydrates, potassium and vitamins B6 and C. The carbohydrates in these starchy foods are a source of energy.

The sweet potato’s advantage is tied to beta-carotene, which gives its flesh its orange color. This compound has antioxidant properties and can be converted into vitamin A in the body.

Czerwony is not suggesting that potatoes should be replaced by sweet potatoes. Her advice is to use both, depending on personal preference, to add variety to the menu.

Why experts recommend keeping the skin and how to cook them

The dietitian says about half the fiber is in the skin. She therefore advises eating it and washing it carefully to remove dirt before preparing either one.

Cooking method matters, too. Czerwony points to baking as the method that causes a smaller loss of nutrients and recommends paying attention to the ingredients added afterward.

The guide also warns that frying and certain toppings can significantly increase the dish’s fat and calorie content. So the comparison depends not only on whether you choose a potato or a sweet potato, but also on how they are prepared.