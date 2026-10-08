A U.S. air route ranked 10th among the most turbulent in the world, according to the 2025 ranking prepared by Turbli.

The route also ranks first among North American routes analyzed by the site specialized in air turbulence. The ranking included nearly 10,000 routes connecting the world’s 550 largest airports and used records of flight paths available over the past year as a reference.

What is the most turbulent air route in the United States?

The Denver (DEN) - Jackson (JAC) route is the U.S. connection that tops the list of North American routes with the highest average turbulence during 2025.

The trip connects Denver International Airport (DEN), in Colorado, with Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), in Wyoming. According to the data, the route is 653 kilometers long and records an average turbulence of 18.18 EDR .

Worldwide, the route placed tenth, behind routes in South America and Asia that posted higher values.

Other North American routes with the highest turbulence

The continental list was led by:

Denver (DEN) - Jackson (JAC): 18.18 EDR.

Albuquerque (ABQ) - Denver (DEN): 18.18 EDR.

Jackson (JAC) - Salt Lake City (SLC): 17.676 EDR.

Denver (DEN) - Salt Lake City (SLC): 17.538 EDR.

Bozeman (BZN) - Denver (DEN): 17.221 EDR.

How is flight turbulence measured?

Turbli uses the eddy dissipation rate, known as EDR, to express the intensity of turbulence.

The platform explains that approximately 10,000 routes were ranked based on connections between the 550 largest airports in the world. To carry out the analysis, it used its turbulence forecast archive and evaluated conditions along the available recorded flight paths during the year.

The platform also established different ranges to classify intensity: “light (0-20), moderate (20-40), mod-sev (40-60), severe (60-80) and extreme (80-100)”.

What is the most turbulent air route in the world?

First place in the ranking went to the route between Mendoza (MDZ), Argentina, and Santiago (SCL), Chile, with an average turbulence of 22.983 EDR.