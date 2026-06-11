The prices of airplane tickets are usually quite unpredictable, but there are ways to get the same flight for more than half the price if you do real price tracking and apply the experts’ advice.

The variation in the price range is due to different factors, such as the time of the flight, the booking lead time, and any events that may be taking place at the destination. If it is peak season or a major celebration is taking place, prices will likely skyrocket.

How are airfare fares set?

When setting prices, airlines use revenue management computer systems (also called revenue management). What these systems do is constantly adjust ticket prices according to market factors.

Mainly, the factors that most often influence them are:

Demand for a particular route

The number of seats still available

The time of year

How close the departure date is

Experts explain that airlines try to “predict” how many people will pay a given amount for each seat, and if tickets are selling, prices tend to rise.

Another important aspect is that airlines sell seats in different “fare classes.” Even if two passengers travel in the same cabin, they may have paid different amounts because of the conditions attached to each fare, such as the ability to change or cancel, included baggage, or seat selection.

How to pay less for the same flight: the trick experts recommend to save fortunes on travel

The main recommendation from experts is to be flexible with dates. Search tools that allow you to view several days at once help quickly identify when the cheapest fares appear.

They also recommend avoiding searches focused only on highly demanded times or dates. Early-morning flights, those with layovers, or those departing on weekdays usually offer more competitive prices than those chosen by most passengers.

The days when flying is usually cheaper

According to various studies, domestic flights scheduled for Tuesdays recorded the lowest average fares during the last analyzed period. Compared with Sundays, travelers were able to save a significant amount simply by changing the departure day.

For international flights, Fridays were found to usually offer better average prices than Sundays, which continue to rank among the most expensive days to travel due to the high demand from passengers returning home before the start of the workweek.

Despite this, experts clarify that these trends represent statistical averages and not absolute rules.