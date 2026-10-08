Global Entry or TSA PreCheck: which one is better for skipping airport lines, how much each costs, and how they differ.

The long lines at U.S. airports have a legal and relatively inexpensive solution: the government’s “trusted traveler” programs, which allow you to get through security much faster.

The two most popular are TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, which are often confused but are not the same.

What TSA PreCheck is

TSA PreCheck speeds up security screening on flights within the United States (domestic flights). Those who have it use dedicated lines and, above all, do not need to take off their shoes, belt, or a light jacket, nor remove their laptop or liquids from their bag during screening.

Cost: between $76.95 and $85 for a five-year membership, depending on the authorized provider chosen.

Who can apply: U.S. citizens, nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

What Global Entry is

Global Entry is designed for those who travel abroad. Its main benefit is to speed up customs and immigration clearance when returning to the United States from another country through automated kiosks, and it also speeds up crossings at land borders with Mexico and Canada.

Cost: $120 for a five-year membership.

One key point: Global Entry includes TSA PreCheck benefits . In other words, someone with Global Entry can also use the fast security lines on domestic flights.

Who can apply: U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and citizens of some partner countries. It requires a passport and usually has stricter requirements.

How they differ

The basic difference is where each program saves you time:

TSA PreCheck: only at security screening for flights within the U.S.

Global Entry: at customs when returning from abroad and at land border crossings, plus everything PreCheck already offers.

In practice, Global Entry is an “expanded PreCheck”: it does the same thing and also covers international trips. Therefore, for those who can choose this option, it can be said to be the most convenient, although each traveler should always prioritize their own circumstances when making a choice.

How and where to complete the application for both programs

In both cases, the general process includes:

Complete the online application at at their respective websites and pay the corresponding fee. Pass a background check. Attend an interview at an enrollment center (there are more than 1,000 for PreCheck and more than 100 for Global Entry).

None of these programs guarantees fast passage 100% of the time, since all travelers may be subject to checks. Even so, for those who fly often, the time savings are usually considerable.