Commercial aviation took another step toward one of the most ambitious routes in its history. The Airbus A350-1000ULR developed for Qantas successfully completed a test flight of more than 19 nonstop hours, a key operation before the launch of the future direct connection between Sydney and London.

The aircraft covered nearly 17,000 kilometers between Toulouse, France, and Melbourne, Australia, and remained in the air for approximately 19 hours and 12 minutes. The test allowed the team to evaluate the performance of the plane, specially modified to carry out ultra-long-haul trips of up to 22 hours.

This was not yet a regular commercial flight between Sydney and London, but rather a technical test operated during the certification process for the new model. The passenger route is scheduled to begin in October 2027.

The Airbus A350-1000ULR completed a historic test of more than 19 hours

The experimental aircraft departed from Airbus facilities in Toulouse and landed in Melbourne after remaining in flight for more than 19 consecutive hours.

The operation was carried out by pilots and engineers from Airbus as part of the testing program for the A350-1000ULR, the ultra-long-range version designed especially for Qantas’s so-called Project Sunrise.

The journey made it possible to verify the performance of the systems, fuel consumption, and the aircraft’s overall behavior on a mission with a duration similar to that of the future route between Australia and Europe.

When will the world’s longest commercial flight officially begin operating?

Qantas confirmed that the nonstop route between Sydney and London will begin operating daily in October 2027. The airline plans to put tickets on sale in February of that same year. It will be the first time the two cities are connected by a regular direct service, with no intermediate stops.

When this direct route begins operating, it is expected to become the world’s longest regular nonstop commercial flight, both in distance and in estimated time in the air. Airbus estimates that these operations could last up to 22 hours.

It will have state-of-the-art technology to fly for almost a full day

The new model includes specific modifications that distinguish it from the conventional A350-1000.

The main adaptation is a rear auxiliary fuel tank with a capacity of approximately 20,000 liters. This system extends the aircraft’s range by around 1,000 nautical miles and allows operations of up to 22 hours.

In addition, the program includes: