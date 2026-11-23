After boiling an egg, you may notice when you peel it and cut it in half that there is a green ring around the yolk, which often raises questions about the condition of the product and whether it is safe to eat.

In that context, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture explains how certain color changes in eggs should be interpreted and when they are tied to a safety issue.

What does it mean when a hard-boiled egg has a green ring around the yolk

Officials say that a green ring in the yolk of hard-boiled eggs can appear if they are cooked longer than necessary for eating .

That happens because eggs naturally contain sulfur and iron compounds, which react with each other when cooked too long and create this effect. “The green color can also be caused by a high amount of iron in the cooking water,” FSIS says.

The same can happen with scrambled eggs when they are cooked over too high a heat or left too long on a steam table.

Experts say green eggs are safe to eat, so the appearance of this color is not a problem.

Other Colors That Can Appear in Eggs and Raise Questions

Blood spots can also raise questions, but experts say they are caused by the rupture of one or more blood vessels during ovulation, so this is not a sign that the egg cannot be eaten.

An egg yolk that is yellow or orange can also cause confusion: the intensity of the color depends directly on how many yellow plant pigments the hen has in its diet.

Finally, cloudy egg whites indicate freshness, while clearer whites mean the egg is older.

The important thing is to pay close attention to any egg white that looks pink or iridescent, since FSIS says that indicates spoilage from the bacterium Pseudomonas: “Some of these microorganisms, which produce a greenish, fluorescent and water-soluble pigment, are harmful to humans,” it says.

Recommendations When Buying Eggs at the Supermarket or Stores

The official tips for choosing these foods are: