Flood alerts in California and Florida, along with storms in the Northeast, threaten to complicate the start of Thanksgiving travel beginning Monday. Thanksgiving is celebrated next Thursday and is one of the nation’s most important holidays.

Sea levels could reach record highs this week in California, according to the state Coastal Commission, which warned of episodes of “exceptionally high tides” between Nov. 24 and Nov. 26.

Storm, rain and flood alert for Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25

This phenomenon, known in the United States as “king tides,” is caused by the alignment of the Earth, the moon and the sun, creating a stronger gravitational pull on bodies of water and pushing sea levels higher than usual.

If it coincides with storms, as the National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting for Tuesday and Wednesday, the flood risk jumps.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel from Monday afternoon through Wednesday, warning of “high tides and rain never before seen in this city.”

According to the NWS, rainfall could total up to 3 inches in the northern parts of the region and wind gusts of up to 45 mph. In response, San Francisco officials have begun preparations by installing emergency barriers along the coast.

The state saw major flooding between October and November tied to a combination of atmospheric rivers and king tides, amplified by the El Niño weather pattern.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he will seek federal aid after a series of floods inundated parts of the state in recent days. DeSantis said areas of eastern Florida, including Cocoa Beach and surrounding communities, received between 15 and 20 inches of rain in recent days, forcing the rescue of hundreds of people.

What the NWS expects in the coming days

In its latest bulletin, the NWS said rain will continue in Florida between Tuesday night and Wednesday, and it remains in effect Tuesday for a minor coastal flood advisory in the southeast part of the state because of a high-tide event.

Farther north, in North Carolina, the NWS warned that excessive rain could cause localized flash flooding, affecting cities and roads.

In the Northeast, the agency has an active storm alert Monday.

Millions of Americans are preparing to travel this week for Thanksgiving, which is observed on the fourth Thursday in November - Nov. 26 this year - and kicks off the holiday season.

According to forecasts from the American Automobile Association (AAA), travel over the holiday period will top 80 million travelers, nearly 90% by road and more than 6 million by air.

Source: EFE