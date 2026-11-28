Getting a U.S. passport requires meeting a set of documentation requirements that allow the applicant’s identity and citizenship to be verified.

To that end, the State Department specifies which certificates and records it accepts as proof, as well as the requirements documents must meet.

Incomplete or illegible documentation, or paperwork that does not confirm citizenship, can prevent the process from moving forward.

Why will the State Department reject passport applications from people who cannot provide this proof?

The State Department requires applicants to prove they are U.S. citizens before it issues a passport. This requirement helps verify that the person is eligible for the document and that their identity and nationality are supported by official records.

Among the main accepted forms of proof are a U.S. birth certificate, a valid, undamaged previous passport, a Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA), and naturalization or citizenship certificates. If the applicant does not provide any of these documents or enough secondary evidence, the agency may delay or deny the application.

How should proof of U.S. citizenship be submitted for a passport?

The documentation must be submitted in physical form . The State Department does not accept digital or electronic birth certificates, or versions stored on cellphones.

In addition, applicants must submit the original document or a certified copy issued by the appropriate office, along with a photocopy. The copy must be legible, printed on standard 8.5-by-11-inch white paper (21.6 by 27.9 centimeters), and single-sided. If the document contains information on the back, a copy of that side must also be submitted.

What other document requirements must be met to apply for a passport?

In addition to proving U.S. citizenship, adults applying for a passport for the first time must submit a series of documents and complete the appropriate form:

Form DS-11: must be completed and printed on one side of the paper only. It should not be signed until the receiving agent instructs the applicant to do so.

Photo ID: a physical, valid document must be presented. A valid driver’s license is one accepted example.

Photocopies: a copy of the proof of citizenship and the front and back of the ID must be submitted.

Photo: a photo that meets the State Department’s official specifications is required.

Additional documentation: other documents may be needed if the applicant lost a previous passport, has a damaged one, or is subject to certain legal requirements.

This application must be submitted in person at an authorized passport acceptance facility, along with the documents and payment of the required fees.