The U.S. State Department enforces a restriction that can prevent some citizens from getting or renewing a passport if they have outstanding child support debt. The rule applies to people with serious delinquent child support payments and can affect even passports that have already been issued.

The measure is set out in federal law and establishes a coordination process among the state agencies responsible for collecting these obligations, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the State Department. For the block to take effect, the debt must exceed a specific financial threshold and be officially certified.

Those in this situation will have to bring their overdue payments up to date to regain the ability to apply for a passport.

Who the State Department will deny a passport application to

The U.S. State Department cannot issue a passport to citizens with child support debt of more than $2,500. The restriction applies to those with outstanding child support obligations whose debt has been officially certified by the relevant authorities.

The measure is set out in Section 452(k) of the U.S. Social Security Act (42 U.S.C. § 652). The rule says that when the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) receives certification from a state agency confirming that a person owes more than that amount, it must send the information to the State Department. From that point, consular officials are required to deny the passport.

How the child support passport block works

The process begins at the state agencies responsible for enforcing child support payments. They identify people with arrears above the federal limit of US$2,500 and certify their debts to HHS. The federal agency then sends the records to the State Department, which uses them to verify whether an applicant is eligible to receive a U.S. passport.

The Department revokes, restricts or limits passports that have already been issued to people included in the official records. In this way, child support debt can prevent someone from getting a new passport and can even affect the validity of one they already have.

What people with debt must do to get a passport again

Those affected must contact the agency that collects child support and pay all amounts owed in every state where they have debt. Once payment is made, the state authority informs HHS, which updates its records and tells the State Department that the applicant is once again eligible to apply for the document.

According to the State Department itself, this process can take at least two to three weeks from the time the payment is made and the information is updated. Once HHS confirms that the person no longer appears in the debtor records, the agency can continue processing the application. If the previous passport was revoked, the holder must apply for a new one, since the revoked document cannot be used again, even if the debt has been paid.