Climbing stairs, walking on an incline, and working out with weights are activities that can offer different health benefits, especially after age 50. However, ending up exhausted after a cardio session does not necessarily mean you have built muscle strength.

That’s how Ángela Isla, personal trainer and founder of BYAI, explains it in an interview with Telva. She specifically warns about the importance of adding strength exercises to women’s routines, particularly during menopause, and explains which machine is best for improving physical endurance.

Why doesn’t climbing stairs replace strength training?

The StairMaster, also known as a stair machine, allows for an intense leg and glute workout. Each step requires you to push your body weight upward, mainly engaging the quadriceps and glutes.

However, that effort is not the same as doing a dedicated strength session. “We can climb stairs for an hour and end up exhausted, but that doesn’t mean we’ve done a strength workout,” Isla explains in an interview published by Telva on Nov. 22, 2026.

The difference lies in the type of training: while stairs and the incline treadmill mainly work cardiovascular endurance, weights allow for specific, progressive resistance to build muscle strength. That’s why neither machine replaces weight training.

What exercise is best after age 50?

Age should not be the only factor when choosing a physical activity. According to Isla, it is necessary to consider a person’s fitness level, prior experience and goals.

“Age alone does not determine our physical ability. What really matters is our condition, our training experience and our goals,” the trainer says.

For women going through menopause, she recommends combining aerobic exercise with regular strength sessions. That way, not only is endurance worked, but the muscles are also stimulated.

How should you start exercising if you’re over 50?

For women starting from scratch, Isla recommends beginning with incline treadmill walks two or three days a week, for 15 to 25 minutes, at a 3% to 5% incline and at a pace that allows for conversation.

“If I had to choose just one machine for a woman over 50 starting from scratch, I would probably choose the incline treadmill because it’s easy to control the effort and progress,” she says.

For the StairMaster, she advises starting with 5- to 10-minute sessions, without holding onto the rails, and gradually increasing the duration or intensity.

She also recommends adding at least two strength-training sessions a week. The combination of cardio and weights makes it possible to work different physical capacities without confusing fatigue with muscle development.