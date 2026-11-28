Drivers who fail to respect the minimum safe distance when driving near a cyclist can face fines and license penalty points. The measure is covered under the Mexico City Traffic Regulations, which require at least 5 feet (1.50 meters) of lateral space between motor vehicles and bicycles.

The provision appears in Article 8, Section V, of the Mexico City rules, originally published on Aug. 17, 2015. It states that drivers must pass other vehicles only on the left and maintain a minimum distance of 5 feet (1.50 meters) when overtaking cyclists.

The requirement is meant to reduce the risk of traffic accidents and protect people who use bicycles as transportation, especially on streets and avenues where traffic is shared.

What do the traffic rules say about cyclists?

The regulations say: “Pass another vehicle only on the left; in the case of motor vehicles overtaking cyclists, motorcyclists, personal electric vehicles or VEMEPE, they must allow at least 1.50 meters of lateral clearance” .

Specifically, Article 8, Section V, says drivers must pass other vehicles on the left and, when overtaking cyclists, motorcyclists, and other vehicles covered by the rule, keep at least 1.50 meters of lateral distance.

This is not a recommendation but a requirement set out in the regulations. Those who do not follow it can face a fine and license penalty points.

How much is the fine for passing within 1.50 meters of a cyclist?

Drivers of motor vehicles who violate this rule can be fined an amount equal to 5, 7 or 10 times the current Unit of Measurement and Update (UMA), plus three penalty points on their driver’s license.

Using the 2026 daily UMA value of 117.31 pesos as a reference, the penalties are as follows:

5 UMA: 586.55 pesos (about $34).

7 UMA: 821.17 pesos (about $47).

10 UMA: 1,173.10 pesos (about $67).

The exact amount will depend on the penalty imposed by the relevant authority.

In addition, when the violation is detected by technology systems, the regulations call for one penalty point to be assigned to the vehicle registration instead of points on the license.

What about public transit drivers?

The Traffic Regulations include specific rules for people who drive public passenger transport vehicles.

In this case, Article 22, Section II, says these drivers must share the roadway responsibly in the far-right lanes with cyclists. Also, when passing them, they must:

Keep a minimum lateral distance of 5 feet (1.50 meters) Reduce speed Take the necessary precautions

Drivers who fail to comply with this requirement can be fined an amount equal to 10, 15, or 20 times the current UMA, plus three penalty points on the driver’s license.

This rule is meant to strengthen safety measures for cyclists, especially in areas where buses and other passenger vehicles travel.