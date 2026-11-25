For frequent travelers, the passport can fill up with stamps and visas before it expires. And there is a U.S. State Department rule worth knowing: for years now, it has not been possible to add extra pages to the passport, so anyone who runs out of blank pages must apply for a new one in order to keep traveling.

Citizens who run out of blank passport pages will have to renew it

The State Department eliminated the service that allowed pages to be added to U.S. passports. The change has been in effect since Jan. 1, 2016: as of that date, no additional sheets can be inserted into the passport booklet. The practical result is straightforward: when a passport runs out of available blank pages, the only option is to apply for a new passport — in other words, renew it — not expand it.

What changed from before

Until the end of 2015, a U.S. passport holder who traveled a lot and ran out of space could pay to have pages added and keep using the same document. That option is gone. Today, a passport filled with stamps is not expanded; it is replaced with a new one. That is the key change behind why, once it fills up, it has to be renewed.

Why blank pages matter when traveling

The blank-page requirement is generally not imposed by the United States for leaving the country, but rather by the destination countries that admit travelers: many require the passport to have one or more free pages for the entry stamp or the proper visa.

If the passport does not have that space, the traveler may have trouble boarding or be turned away upon arrival. So although the State Department rule is that “pages are not added,” the reason it makes sense to renew in time is to meet the requirements of the destination.

What happens if you travel with a passport that does not have enough pages

The consequences can range from problems at check-in or at immigration control to, in some cases, the airline not allowing boarding or the destination country denying entry for lack of room for the stamp. In any case, it is an avoidable problem with a quick check of the document beforehand.