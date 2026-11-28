Applying for a visa to travel to the United States does not guarantee approval. The State Department reviews each case individually and may deny an application when the applicant does not show they meet the requirements of the immigration category they are seeking or when there are legal grounds that make them ineligible.

Among the most common reasons is Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which creates a presumption of immigrant intent for applicants for certain temporary visas.

What does it mean when a visa is denied?

A visa denial means the consular officer determined that the applicant does not meet the legal requirements to receive the document. The decision is issued with the relevant provision of U.S. immigration law cited for the case.

The State Department considers several grounds for ineligibility. These include missing documentation or information needed to review the application, failure to meet the requirements of the visa category, and certain personal or immigration histories.

One of the most common provisions is Section 221(g), which applies when the application is incomplete or additional documentation or administrative processing is needed. Another is Section 214(b), tied to the requirements for nonimmigrant visas and the presumption of immigrant intent.

What are the reasons a visitor visa may be denied?

Consular authorities may deny an B1/B2 visitor visa application when the applicant does not show they meet the conditions for a temporary trip. One of the most common reasons is failing to overcome the presumption of immigrant intent under Section 214(b).

There are also other grounds set out in the Immigration and Nationality Act. These include:

Incomplete documentation: when required information or documents are missing to determine whether the applicant qualifies for the visa, under Section 221(g).

Criminal history: certain convictions, including some crimes considered crimes of moral turpitude, can make an applicant ineligible.

Drug-related offenses: convictions for certain violations of controlled-substances laws can prevent approval.

Fraud or false information: deliberately providing false information about a material fact to obtain a visa can create a permanent ground of ineligibility under Section 212(a)(6)(C)(i).

Unlawful presence: overstaying the authorized period in the United States can trigger immigration restrictions under Section 212(a)(9)(B)(i).

How can the presumption of immigrant intent be overcome?

Section 214(b) says applicants for nonimmigrant visas must show the consular officer that they meet the requirements of the category they are applying for and that they have sufficient reasons to return to their home country once their temporary stay ends.

To assess this, authorities consider the ties a person has to their place of residence. Examples cited by the State Department include:

Employment.

Housing.

Family and social ties.

Can you apply for a visa again after a denial?

A person who has been denied can submit a new application in the future. However, except in denials under Section 221(g), they must complete a new form, pay the fee again, and schedule another consular interview.

In cases of denials under Section 214(b), the State Department recommends that the applicant be able to present evidence of significant changes in their circumstances since the last application. This allows the consular officer to reassess their situation with updated information.