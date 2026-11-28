Living surrounded by mountains, growing your own food and getting away from the fast pace of big cities is an alternative that is drawing interest from people looking for a change of life. In Spain, some families offer the chance to experience that lifestyle without paying for lodging.

That is the case for Abel and Clara, a couple from Barcelona who decided to move to Murla, a small town in inland Alicante, to improve their quality of life and build a project centered on self-sufficiency and respect for the environment.

Through the cultural exchange platform Workaway, the family posted an offer to host volunteers on their almond and olive farm. They live there with their son and have space set aside for farming, animal raising, and sustainable construction.

What volunteers must do to live for free on the Alicante farm

The family asks for help with the daily work on the farm, mainly with the following tasks:

Sowing and harvesting food.

Maintaining the garden and greenhouse.

Feeding and caring for horses, goats and poultry.

Building structures with natural materials.

General grounds maintenance.

One of the couple’s goals is to build small eco-friendly homes with wood, mud and straw to house other people. They also value knowledge related to wellness and yoga.

The experience also offers a chance to learn about farming, crafts and permaculture, an agricultural design system aimed at using natural resources sustainably.

What the family’s free lodging includes

In exchange for the help, the owners offer lodging, breakfast, and lunch. The farm has a house with two shared bedrooms, a caravan, and enough space to set up tents or park RVs.

The property also has a barbecue, fireplace, dry toilet, spring water, and a wood-fired kitchen. Living conditions follow a rural, sustainable model, with limited internet access and hand-washing clothes.

In addition, the hosts can take in more than two volunteers at a time, can host families with children, and are open to receiving travelers with pets.

What volunteers can learn and how to apply for a stay on the farm

Beyond the free lodging, the initiative aims to promote cultural exchange and pass along knowledge related to country life. Participants will be able to learn about farming, permaculture, crafts, and natural building, disciplines tied to the responsible use of natural resources.

The family also offers the chance to do a language exchange. The hosts speak Spanish and English fluently and say they are interested in sharing their language skills and learning other languages.

To take part in the project, interested people must sign up on the Workaway platform, have a membership, and contact the owners directly through their listing. That way, they can check lodging availability, agree on dates, and learn the conditions of the volunteer stay.