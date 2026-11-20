The United States gave the green light to a key step in Argentina’s airpower upgrade: the State Department approved an arms package for that country’s new F-16 fighter jets, including air-to-air missiles and laser-guided bombs, worth an estimated $941 million. It is the add-on that turns those aircraft into a true combat force.

State Department Approves Delivery of Missiles and Guided Bombs for This Latin American Country

The U.S. State Department authorized a sale of equipment, weapons and services to support the 24 F-16s Argentina is adding to its Air Force.

The deal, valued at about $941 million, is being handled through the Foreign Military Sales program and was notified to Congress, the usual step for this type of agreement. The main contractor is Lockheed Martin.

What the package includes

Beyond the aircraft themselves, what makes a fighter jet operational is its weapons and support system. The approved package includes, among other items:

36 missiles AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles (medium-range), the weapon that allows an F-16 to take on other aircraft from a distance.

Kits for laser-guided bombs GBU-12 Paveway II, which turn conventional bombs into precision munitions.

102 bombs MK-82 general-purpose 500-pound bombs.

Fuzes, flares, chaff and other support equipment and services.

What it’s for: aircraft ready for combat

A fighter jet without weapons or ammunition is, in practice, an incomplete platform. This package is what arms Argentina’s F-16s: it gives them air-to-air combat capability (with AMRAAM missiles) and precision strike capability against ground targets (with laser-guided bombs). Without those components, the aircraft could not fully carry out their military mission.

The context: Argentina’s F-16s

The package makes sense as part of a broader deal. Argentina bought 24 Danish-origin F-16 fighters, in other words, used aircraft that belonged to Denmark, in a purchase that also required U.S. approval because the technology is American.

With that fleet, the country seeks to regain supersonic air-combat capability, something it had lacked for years. The first aircraft have already begun arriving in the country, and the approved weapons are the piece that completes that modernization.