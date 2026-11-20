The Real ID driver’s license is now one of the few forms of identification accepted for official purposes, such as boarding commercial flights, visiting nuclear plants, or entering certain government offices.

That has been the case since May 2025, when the Real ID Act took effect nationwide, barring the TSA from accepting driver’s licenses that do not meet the certification requirements or are not considered acceptable and setting federal standards for issuing identification credentials.

To apply for one, five different types of documents are required; otherwise, the process cannot go forward.

Real ID driver’s license applications will be denied for those who cannot present the five required documents

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says applicants should check the specific documents required by each driver licensing agency to make sure they are submitting all required paperwork. Even so, all states will require documents proving the following information:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Social Security number

Two proof-of-address documents showing your primary residence

Legal status

What if I can’t get a Real ID driver’s license and need to fly within the United States?

If that process cannot be completed, there are alternative documents the TSA accepts if they are current or expired by no more than two years:

Enhanced Driver License (EDL) or Enhanced Identification Card (EID)

Digital driver’s licenses (mDLs) with approval for federal use

Passport book

Passport card

DHS Trusted Traveler card

U.S. Department of Defense ID

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card (BCC)

Acceptable photo ID issued by a tribal nation or Indigenous community recognized by the U.S. government

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Canada Indian and Northern Affairs card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Also accepted are:

Apple Digital ID

Clear ID

Google ID pass

Samsung ID with CLEAR

You can also pay $45 for an alternative verification known as TSA ConfirmID.