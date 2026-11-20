Americans can now enlist in the U.S. Army up to age 42, seven years past the old limit of 35, and a single marijuana possession conviction no longer stands in the way. Full-time recruits in certain jobs can also stack bonuses worth up to $50,000.

The changes come from an updated Army Regulation 601-210, the rulebook that sets enlistment standards. It took effect April 20 for the Regular Army, the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve.

The Army last accepted recruits this old in the mid-2000s, during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The new update aims to widen the recruiting pool after the service missed its goals in 2022 and 2023.

Who can join the US Army up to age 42?

The limit includes applicants who are 42. Regular Army recruits must leave for active duty before turning 43, and Guard and Reserve recruits must be brought in by that same birthday.

It applies to first-time recruits and to veterans returning after earlier service. Applicants still need to meet medical and fitness standards and pass the military’s entrance exam, the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB).

The Army’s cap is now the same as the Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard, all at 42. The Navy’s limit is 41 and the Marine Corps’ is 28.

What changed on marijuana for US Army recruits?

Until April, one marijuana possession conviction meant an applicant needed a waiver, a formal exception to the rules, to enlist.

Now, one conviction for possessing marijuana or drug paraphernalia doesn’t require a waiver. The change applies only to a single possession conviction. Applicants who have tested positive for drugs before still need a waiver.

The new limit applies to first-time recruits and to veterans returning after earlier service. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How much are US Army enlistment bonuses?

Full-time recruits can combine bonuses up to $50,000, according to the Army’s recruiting site. The amount depends on the job, the applicant’s qualifications and how soon they can start basic training.

The largest are a job signing bonus of up to $45,000 for hard-to-fill roles and a quick ship bonus of up to $10,000 for reporting to basic training within 30 days. Army Reserve recruits can get up to $13,000.

Payments usually arrive after initial training, and amounts shift with the Army’s needs, so recruits should confirm the terms with a recruiter and in their enlistment contract.