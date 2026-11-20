A soldier came home from Iraq to find his paid-off $315,000 house had been sold for just $3,201 just because of an $800 debt.

In 2009, Michael Clauer was a Texas Army National Guard captain serving in Iraq, where he commanded about 130 soldiers who escorted convoys on dangerous roads. Then he got a call from his wife, May, who was in tears: their home in Frisco, a suburb of Dallas, had been sold.

The house was fully paid for and worth about $315,000. But while Clauer was deployed, the family had fallen behind on about $800 in homeowners association dues.

The association foreclosed and sold the house at auction for just $3,201. “I couldn’t believe it,” Clauer told ABC News. “I didn’t understand how anybody could do that.”

No judge needed to sell a house over an $800 debt

Under Texas law at the time, homeowners associations could foreclose on a home without going to court, no matter how small the debt was. The Heritage Lakes association sent certified letters, but the Clauers never saw them while dealing with the stress of the deployment.

According to Clauer, no one from the association, made up of his own neighbors, called or knocked on the door. “The HOA board members don’t live very far from me at all,” he told Mother Jones.

The house was sold in May 2008. A year later, the buyer resold it for $135,000. The new owner then demanded rent from the family and, in August 2009, sent them an eviction notice.

No judge needed to sell a house over an $800 debt. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The law that gave them their house back

The family’s hope was deposited on a federal law. The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which protects active-duty troops from certain legal actions, including foreclosures without a court order. Clayer was on active duty from February 2008 to October 2009.

The association said it didn’t know Clauer was serving. A spokesman told ABC News: “We would be thrilled if he got his house back.” But the Clauers’ attorney, Barbara Hale, said the association’s lawyer had filed a document wrongly stating neither spouse was on active duty.

The final court ruling

The Clauers sued the association and the buyers in federal court. In 2010, after a court-ordered settlement conference, they reached an agreement that returned the house to the family. The terms were kept confidential.

“The family is very pleased that this matter has been resolved,” Hale said.

The case was also one of the key points in changing the law. In 2011, Texas lawmakers approved a bill to strengthen protections for active-duty service members against foreclosures by homeowners associations.