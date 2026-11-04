The historic textile factory of Spain, Hispano Tex, announced it is closing its plant in Moia, Barcelona, after posting losses of nearly 254,000 euros. The company, founded in 1956, filed a layoff plan (ERE) for termination, which could leave 67 workers out of a job.

Management informed employees of the decision in writing on Oct. 27, 2026, according to the local newspaper El 9 Nou. The move affects all factory employees and comes amid financial difficulties and a lack of orders, reasons the company cited to union sources

However, closing the plant does not mean Hispano Tex will disappear. The company will keep its headquarters and commercial operations in Sant Cugat del Valles.

Hispano Tex Announces Layoff Plan to Fire All 67 Workers at Its Moia Factory

The company filed the termination layoff plan for its entire Moia production site. According to ACN, citing union sources, management justified the closure by pointing to an adverse financial situation and a lack of orders.

They also say nearly half the workers are close to retirement age, a circumstance that could affect negotiations over severance terms.

The filing must be finalized during the consultation period between the company and worker representatives. For that reason, although the company has already said it intends to close the factory, the final terms of the terminations are still subject to negotiation.

The Textile Company Was Founded in 1956 and Exports Its Products to 58 Countries

Hispano Tex was founded in Barcelona in 1956 as a family business dedicated to fabric manufacturing. According to its corporate website, over the years it expanded its facilities and industrial activity to develop different production stages, including design, weaving, dyeing, printing and finishing.

The company also added a line of technical fabrics and recycled and sustainable materials. In its corporate presentation, it says it has 60,000 square meters of facilities and an annual production capacity of 30 million meters. It also says it exports 85% of its production and sells its products in 58 countries.

Hispano Tex Will Keep Its Headquarters in Sant Cugat After the Factory Closure

The end of production in Moia does not mean the company will disappear. Hispano Tex will keep its headquarters in Sant Cugat del Valles, from where it will continue to manage its business and commercial operations, according to information published by El 9 Nou.

According to information published by El Nacional, Hispano Tex posted 19.1 million euros in revenue in 2025, about 2 million more than the previous year, although it recorded losses of nearly 254,000 euros.

These figures reflect the factory’s financial situation before the closure announcement. Despite ending production in Moia, the company will keep its headquarters and commercial operations, allowing it to retain part of its operating structure. However, the move marks the end of an era for a company with nearly seven decades of history in the textile sector.