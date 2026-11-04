While white vinegar is a common staple often used to clean surfaces such as floors, kitchens and bathrooms, it can also be used to treat certain stains and odors in the mattress.

This home method stands out for being inexpensive and practical. However, it is important to use it with caution, since too much moisture can damage the materials and make it harder to dry.

What is vinegar on a mattress good for?

The mattress often collects odors, dust and dirt that are not always removed with basic cleaning. That is where vinegar comes in, a key ally that helps improve bedroom hygiene, extends the mattress’s useful life and helps create a deeper, healthier night’s sleep.

One of the main reasons to use vinegar on this area is its ability to disinfect and neutralize odors. Although it does not remove stains completely, vinegar loosens dirt and acts as a natural neutralizer, ideal for closed-off or poorly ventilated spaces.

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that gives it useful properties for certain cleaning tasks. It can help remove some residue and reduce certain odors.

In addition, this method is used as a repellent for small insects. The sharp smell of white vinegar helps drive away pests that often hide in less visible areas.

That is why spraying vinegar on the mattress can be a practical alternative to more aggressive chemical products.

In fact, the Tuft & Needle mattress cleaning guide recommends using vinegar, baking soda or mild detergents to treat certain spills and odors.

How to apply it correctly

To take advantage of its benefits, simply mix white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Then spray the mixture on the mattress, let it sit for at least an hour, vacuum or scrub the stains and let it dry.

Ideally, apply the mixture to both sides of the mattress and wait until it is completely dry before putting it back on the bed.

How often should you clean the mattress?

Keeping the mattress clean is key to preventing stains, mites, moisture and premature wear . Although for a long time people believed it should not be touched, the reality is that it requires regular care.

With simple habits, such as airing it out every day for 15 to 20 minutes and changing the sheets once a week, it is possible to extend its life, improve bedroom hygiene and sleep much better.

As for cleaning frequency, it is recommended to vacuum the mattress every 7 to 15 days to remove dust and particles that encourage mites. It is also important to wash the mattress protector every 15 days or once a month, since it acts as the first barrier against dirt.