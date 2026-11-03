The Social Security Administration (SSA) will move up one of its November payments. Retirees and pensioners born between the 1st and the 10th of the month, who normally get paid on the second Wednesday, will receive their deposit one day early: on Tuesday, Nov. 10, instead of Wednesday, Nov. 11.

November payments are being moved up for these retirees and pensioners

Beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th are generally paid on the second Wednesday of each month. In November 2026, the second Wednesday falls on the 11th, which is Veterans Day, a federal holiday in the United States.

The SSA rule is clear: when a payment date falls on a federal holiday or a weekend, the deposit is moved up to the previous business day. That is why the payment will be credited on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The earlier payment applies to people who are paid based on their birth date and were born between the 1st and the 10th of the month. That birth-date schedule applies to people who started receiving benefits after May 1997. The other Social Security beneficiary groups are not affected by this change and will continue to be paid on their usual dates during the month.

The rest of the November payment schedule: the full list

To place the payment within the month, these are the other November 2026 dates:

Nov. 3 : people who started receiving benefits before May 1997 and those who receive Social Security and SSI at the same time.

Nov. 18 : those born between the 11th and the 20th

Nov. 25: those born between the 21st and the 31st.

Those three payments remain on their usual dates, since none of them fall on a holiday. The November SSI payment, meanwhile, was moved up to Oct. 30 because Nov. 1 fell on a Sunday.