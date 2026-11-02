In Spain, heirs who receive assets or money after a relative dies must meet a series of tax obligations before the Tax Agency.

Among them is payment of the Inheritance and Gift Tax, a levy whose filing and payment deadline is set by Spanish law.

Unlike in the United States, where inheritance rules are set mainly by each state and only five states charge an inheritance tax, in Spain the Inheritance and Gift Tax is governed by a national law that applies across the country.

How Much Time Heirs Have to File and Pay the Tax

Article 67 of the Inheritance and Gift Tax Regulations says heirs in Spain have six months, counted from the day of death, to file the corresponding return or self-assessment.

This deadline covers both the filing of the paperwork and payment of the amount due. Tax collection is delegated to the autonomous communities, so heirs must check the procedures and forms of the relevant tax authority.

How to Request Six More Months to Settle the Estate

The deadline can be extended by another six months by filing an extension request. To obtain it, heirs, executors, or estate administrators must submit it within the first five months after the death.

Article 68 of the regulations says the request must be accompanied by the death certificate and include information on the heirs, their relationship to the deceased, the status and approximate value of the assets, and the reasons for requesting the extension.

If a month passes after filing without the government issuing a decision, the extension is considered granted. However, the extension carries late-payment interest, calculated from the day after the initial six-month deadline expires until the date the return is filed or payment is made.

What Happens if Heirs Pay the Tax After the Deadline

If beneficiaries file the self-assessment after the six months have passed and have not requested an extension, they may face late-filing surcharges and late-payment interest, depending on the circumstances.

Article 27 of the General Tax Law governs surcharges for late returns filed without prior notice from the tax authorities. That is why it is important to meet the deadlines or request an extension before the fifth month after the death ends.

How Spain Calculates Inheritance and Gift Tax

The amount each heir must pay is not fixed. It is calculated based on the value of the assets and rights they receive, the tax reductions they qualify for and the current tax breaks in their autonomous community. Law 29/1987, on Inheritance and Gift Tax, sets out the general rules for determining the tax bill. The calculation is made in the following steps:

1. Determine the taxable base

Add up the value of the assets and rights each heir receives, including any life insurance proceeds they are entitled to. Deduct allowable charges and debts. For real estate, as a general rule, the cadastral reference value is used unless the declared value is higher.

2. Apply tax reductions

Statutory and regional reductions that apply are deducted from the taxable base. They may depend on the relationship to the deceased, the heir’s disability, or the type of asset received, among other factors.

3. Get the taxable amount

This is the result of subtracting the applicable reductions from the taxable base. The full tax due is calculated on this amount.

4. Apply the applicable rate

The tax rate set by state or regional rules is applied to the taxable amount. The rate is progressive, so the percentage rises as the value brackets increase.

5. Calculate the tax liability

A multiplier is applied to the full tax due, based on the heir’s kinship group and existing wealth.

6. Subtract tax breaks and deductions

Finally, regional tax breaks and any applicable deductions are subtracted. The result is the amount the heir must pay.