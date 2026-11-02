As part of the 2026-2027 school year of the Public Education Ministry (SEP), authorities confirmed there will be several days without classes for preschool, elementary and secondary students. One reason is the School Technical Council (CTE) session, so it is worth paying attention to the calendar.

In detail, there will be three dates in November when basic education students will not have classes. Also included is the mandatory day off for workers in Mexico , as set out in the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

What days in November will there be no classes?

According to the SEP’s official calendar, November will be one of the months with the most school closures for preschool, elementary and secondary students.

The first break will be tied to Day of the Dead. The break began Friday, Oct. 29, because of the School Technical Council (CTE) meeting, in which teachers and administrators took part, and will run through Monday, Nov. 2.

Later, students will have another long weekend for the commemoration of Mexican Revolution Day. Although the holiday falls on Nov. 20, the official day off will move to Monday, Nov. 16, giving students three consecutive days without school activities.

Finally, there will also be no classes Friday, Nov. 27 , when a new session of the School Technical Council meeting will take place, scheduled for the last Friday of each month.

Therefore, the no-class dates in November will be:

Monday, Nov. 2: Day of the Dead.

Monday, Nov. 16: day off for Mexican Revolution Day, commemorated Nov. 20.

Friday, Nov. 27: School Technical Council meeting.

Details on the CTE in Mexico

The SEP website has the School Technical Council Itinerary available, material aimed at public basic education schools. The agency says these resources are designed to be used starting with the third regular session of the School Technical Council.

The content is divided according to the different educational levels and formats:

Basic education

Early childhood education

Preschool

Elementary school

Secondary school

Multigrade schools

All are part of the section called “Space for reflection and transformation of practice.”

The materials present different topics for analysis and, for each one, lay out a purpose and activities that begin with individual reflection and then are carried out collectively , along with questions intended to review and analyze teaching practices.

It is important to note that these are not assessments or documents teachers must turn in. Their purpose is to serve as work tools so members of each school can exchange ideas, reflect on their work and reach agreements.

Is Nov. 2 an official holiday in Mexico?

For students and basic education teachers, Nov. 2 is listed as a day when school activities are suspended because of the Day of the Dead observance.