The State Department says on its official website that when an passport is issued on an emergency basis so a U.S. citizen can return to the United States, it comes with a travel document with limited validity.

While an adult U.S. passport is normally valid for 10 years, and for 5 years for minors under 16, when a passport is issued because of an emergency abroad, its future validity is limited to 1 year, or less.

Passports for urgent travel from abroad limited to one year

“We only issue emergency passports in limited circumstances. Examples include replacing a lost or stolen passport abroad or life-or-death situations,” authorities say.

When issued abroad, these passports are distinguished by their purple color and the words “emergency passport” on the cover.

How to apply for a limited-validity passport

The moment a travel document is reported lost or stolen, it automatically loses all validity, and even if it is later found, it is not acceptable for travel.

To apply for an emergency passport from abroad, you must go in person to a U.S. embassy or consulate to request it. A limited-validity passport can be issued when there is not enough time for normal processing.

You will need to bring to the embassy or consulate:

A 2x2-inch or 5x5 cm passport photo

An ID such as a driver’s license

Proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate

A travel itinerary with plane or train tickets

Form DS-11 with relevant information, such as where and when the passport was lost or stolen, or a copy of the police report, if available

“Even if you cannot provide all of these documents, consular staff will do everything possible to help you get a new passport quickly,” it says.

How to get a fully valid passport again

When these passports are issued, you also receive a letter explaining which form to use to replace it.

As applicable, the instruction is to submit Form DS-11 to an acceptance facility or mail Form DS-5504 including:

The limited passport

1 acceptable passport photo

Passport fees (if applicable)

“You must replace your limited-validity passport with a fully valid one when you return from a trip or can meet our full requirements,” it says.