Lettuce is one of the most commonly used ingredients in salads, but keeping it fresh for several days can be a challenge. Too much moisture can speed up spoilage, while too little water causes the leaves to lose firmness and wilt.

One simple way to extend its shelf life is to wrap it in paper towels and store it in the refrigerator.

Clemson University and the University of Arizona offer recommendations for storing leafy greens and explain how to use paper towels depending on lettuce’s moisture level.

Why wrap lettuce in paper towels and store it in the refrigerator

Paper towels help regulate moisture during storage and keep the leaves from staying too wet, a condition that can speed up spoilage. They also help maintain the right moisture level so the leaves do not dry out.

The University of Arizona, through its Cooperative Extension service, says that if the lettuce is wet, it should be wrapped in dry paper towels to absorb the excess water. If the leaves are dry, it is recommended to lightly moisten the paper towels before wrapping them.

Clemson University also backs this method and says leafy greens can keep for up to a week if they are bought in good condition and the paper wrapping them is kept moist.

How to Wrap Lettuce in Paper Towels to Keep It Fresh for up to a Week

To use this method, first check the leaves and remove any that are wilted or damaged. Then check the moisture level: if the leaves are wet, use dry paper towels, but if they are dry, you can lightly moisten them.

Once wrapped, the lettuce should be placed in a perforated plastic bag and stored in the refrigerator’s crisper drawer, according to Clemson University. The University of Arizona, for its part, advises keeping the lettuce wrapped in paper towels in the refrigerator and eating it within a week.