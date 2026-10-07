The Florida driver’s license does not have the same renewal conditions for all drivers. The state law establishes specific requirements for certain people who proved their identity through documentation linked to their immigration status.

In these cases, renewal cannot be done through the remote mechanisms available to other drivers. The person must appear at an office and once again prove their identity with one of the documents accepted by Florida law.

Florida driver’s license: Who must renew it in person?

Section 322.18 of the 2026 Florida Statutes establishes that drivers who have proved their identity using the documents contemplated in subsections 7 or 8 of section 322.08 may only renew their driver’s license in person.

The first category corresponds to those who used a valid Employment Authorization Document issued by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The second includes those who proved a nonimmigrant classification through documentation accepted by the DHS and specified in state law.

The rule differentiates these cases from those who proved their identity using a valid Green Card.

After initially presenting that documentation, the law provides an exemption from the obligation to renew or request a duplicate in person, except in certain cases.

What documents must be presented to renew the license?

Those within the covered categories must appear in person and provide again an identification document authorized by section 322.08.

Among the documentation covered by the law is the valid Employment Authorization Document issued by DHS.

To prove a nonimmigrant classification, the regulations list different documents that may be used, depending on each applicant’s situation. Among them are:

Hearing notice issued by an immigration court.

Notice from the Board of Immigration Appeals recognizing a pending appeal.

Notice of approval of an adjustment of status application issued by USCIS.

Official documentation confirming the filing of an application for asylum, refugee status, or another type of protection.

Order from an immigration judge or officer granting protection that authorizes the person to live and work in the country.

Certain evidence of a pending adjustment of status application.

Or a valid foreign passport accompanied by the corresponding federal documentation proving lawful presence.

The law also allows the department to request DHS documentation to verify that the person maintains, or is trying to maintain, continuous lawful presence.

How long does the license last in these cases?

The duration is also different from the general rule for other Florida driver’s licenses.

When identity was proved using an employment authorization card or the nonimmigrant classification documentation covered by law, the license expires one year after issuance or on the expiration date indicated in the DHS documents, whichever comes first.

It is also established that a license or temporary permit issued on the basis of these documentary categories may not remain valid beyond the expiration date of the document presented or one year.