En esta noticia
Among the dozens and dozens of traffic signs that can be found on roads, there is one in particular that, due to its similarity to others, can cause confusion: the one showing a black cross on a yellow background.
In that context, clearly knowing its meaning is essential in order to react in advance when seeing it and maintain safe driving.
What does the traffic sign with the black cross on a yellow background mean?
This sign known as "intersection" or, in English, as Cross Road warns that further ahead another road will cross the main road on which the driver is traveling.
The purpose of this symbol is to warn the person behind the wheel about an intersection where vehicles may merge, and it is essential to pay attention to the intentions of other drivers at this time.
What type of traffic sign is the black cross on a yellow background?
This symbol is part of the group of warning signs.
How to identify it
Its most recognizable characteristics are
- Yellow background
- Black cross in the shape of +
- Diamond shape
Tips for all drivers who see this sign on the road
In general, when this sign appears the recommendation is always
- Keep in mind that an intersection is near
- Slow down
- Look left and right to detect and anticipate maneuvers by other vehicles
- Stay alert for vehicles that may merge or turn onto the road you are traveling on
- Observe other regulatory signs that may be found at the intersection
It is important to consider that this sign does not indicate a specific action, but should only be interpreted as an alert and taken into account when continuing on the road.