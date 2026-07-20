Among the dozens and dozens of traffic signs that can be found on roads, there is one in particular that, due to its similarity to others, can cause confusion: the one showing a black cross on a yellow background.

In that context, clearly knowing its meaning is essential in order to react in advance when seeing it and maintain safe driving.

What does the traffic sign with the black cross on a yellow background mean?

This sign known as "intersection" or, in English, as Cross Road warns that further ahead another road will cross the main road on which the driver is traveling.

The purpose of this symbol is to warn the person behind the wheel about an intersection where vehicles may merge, and it is essential to pay attention to the intentions of other drivers at this time.

What type of traffic sign is the black cross on a yellow background?

This symbol is part of the group of warning signs.

How to identify it

Its most recognizable characteristics are

Yellow background

Black cross in the shape of +

Diamond shape

Tips for all drivers who see this sign on the road

In general, when this sign appears the recommendation is always

Keep in mind that an intersection is near

Slow down

Look left and right to detect and anticipate maneuvers by other vehicles

Stay alert for vehicles that may merge or turn onto the road you are traveling on

Observe other regulatory signs that may be found at the intersection