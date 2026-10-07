The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) tells all drivers in the state on its official website that safety inspections must be carried out every 12 months or when ownership of the vehicle is transferred.

To ensure that this procedure was completed, authorities issue an inspection sticker that is placed on the vehicle and indicates the month through which it is valid.

Driving with an expired sticker can result in fines of up to $100, to which the corresponding surcharges will be added.

New York requires vehicles to renew the safety inspection sticker at least once a year

During safety checks, authorities indicate that the following will be inspected:

The proper functioning of seat belts , as well as the airbag light, although if it does not come on it is not a reason for rejection.

The brakes: pads, drum linings, condition of the drum, possible leaks, lines and hoses, parking brake, balance.

Condition of the steering, front end, suspension, chassis, frame and wheel fasteners .

Tires : tread depth, overall condition and pressure.

That the lights are suitable

Condition of the windshield and the windows

Operation and presence of windshield wipers

Operation of the horn

Location of the mirrors

Any fuel leak

When the inspection is passed, an inspection sticker is issued for the vehicle that expires on the last day of the month written on it.

“Keep the emissions inspection sticker receipt to prove that your vehicle was inspected,” authorities say.

Fines that apply for not renewing this sticker on time

When the procedure is not completed on time and properly, the following financial penalties may apply:

Fine of $25 to $50: if the sticker has expired.

Fine of between $50 and $100: if the sticker has been expired for more than 60 days.

Fine of between $50 and $100: if there is no inspection sticker.

“A mandatory state surcharge of $88 ($93 in city and village courts) is added to the fine,” the DMV says. In addition, a parked vehicle without the corresponding sticker may receive a parking ticket.

In many cases it will also be necessary to complete an emissions inspection. Details about this check can be found by clicking here.