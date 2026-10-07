Olive Garden is preparing to close its restaurants during two major celebrations in the United States.

The closures are part of the company’s policy for these dates and are intended to let employees spend time with their family and friends .

What days will Olive Garden close in 2026?

According to Olive Garden’s official information , its restaurants will remain closed on these two dates:

Thursday, November 26 : Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, December 25: Christmas.

In this way, those planning to visit any of the chain’s restaurants during the holidays should keep these two closures in mind.

Olive Garden clarifies that hours during the holidays may vary in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam and its international locations, so in these cases it is advisable to check directly with the restaurant.

What will happen the day before Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Restaurants may close earlier both the day before Thanksgiving and on Christmas Eve, although this does not necessarily happen at all locations.

According to Olive Garden, the decision depends on the number of customers each restaurant has and is left to its management team.

For this reason, the company recommends contacting the restaurant directly to find out the expected closing time for Wednesday, November 25 and Thursday, December 24.

Outside of these dates, opening hours may vary by location, so customers can check in advance the relevant information for the restaurant they plan to visit.