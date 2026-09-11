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The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a tax benefit granted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to all taxpayers who meet the requirements.
The amounts vary depending on the number of children, but it is also open to those who do not have any qualifying children to apply. It is a 100% refundable credit, unlike other benefits granted by the IRS.
IRS grants 4,427 bank accounts: What requirements must be met to claim this tax credit?
Those who want to claim this benefit must meet a series of requirements:
- Have earned income from:
- Employment.
- Self-employment.
- Fees for services rendered.
- Be a U.S. citizen or legal resident.
- Have a Social Security Number (SSN).
- If you have children, they must meet the eligibility requirements.
- If you do not have children, be between 25 and 64 years old.
What amounts can be claimed?
The amounts vary depending on the number of qualifying children claimed. The amounts for tax year 2026 are:
- No children: $664.
- With 1 child: $4,427.
- With 2 children: $7,316.
- With 3 or more children: $8,231.
What are the income limits to be able to claim this tax credit?
The income limits also vary according to the number of children:
- No children:
- Single, head of household, or married filing separately: $19,104.
- Married filing jointly: $26,214.
- One qualifying child:
- Single, head of household, or married filing separately: $50,434.
- Married filing jointly: $57,554.
- Two qualifying children:
- Single, head of household, or married filing separately: $57,310.
- Married filing jointly: $64,430.
- Three or more qualifying children:
- Single, head of household, or married filing separately: $61,555.
- Married filing jointly: $68,675.