The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a tax benefit granted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to all taxpayers who meet the requirements.

The amounts vary depending on the number of children , but it is also open to those who do not have any qualifying children to apply. It is a 100% refundable credit, unlike other benefits granted by the IRS.

IRS grants 4,427 bank accounts: What requirements must be met to claim this tax credit?

Those who want to claim this benefit must meet a series of requirements:

Have earned income from:

Employment. Self-employment. Fees for services rendered .

Be a U.S. citizen or legal resident.

Have a Social Security Number (SSN)

If you have children, they must meet the eligibility requirements.

If you do not have children, be between 25 and 64 years old .

What amounts can be claimed?

The amounts vary depending on the number of qualifying children claimed. The amounts for tax year 2026 are:

No children: $664.

With 1 child: $4,427.

With 2 children: $7,316.

With 3 or more children: $8,231.

What are the income limits to be able to claim this tax credit?

The income limits also vary according to the number of children: