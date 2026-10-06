The car dashboard is an essential source of information for any driver, since it not only shows parameters needed to drive, but also key warning signs that need attention.

In general, all these symbols are classified by color and follow a basic rule: those shown in red are the ones that must always have top priority.

The symbol no driver should ignore while driving

If, when starting the vehicle or while driving, a bright red oil can appears on the dashboard, the vehicle is indicating that the oil pressure is significantly below the levels it should be at.

In these cases, the instruction is to pay attention to the signal, park safely -if on the road- and avoid driving, since movement under these conditions can cause engine damage.

Ideally, check that the oil levels are optimal and make sure it is not a mechanical problem, such as the oil pump; otherwise, you should consult an expert so they can provide a solution.

Other symbols that may appear in red on the dashboard

Just as the oil can appears in red, the dashboard can also show

Thermometer : the engine is overheating

An exclamation mark inside a circle in parentheses : a problem with the brakes was detected

Battery: there is an electrical problem

Airbags may also appear in red, indicating a problem with their operation, or a person in red with a seat belt, which indicates that one of the passengers is not wearing this safety device.

Authorities’ advice in the event of a mechanical breakdown

The North Carolina Driver Handbook advises that all people who suffer a breakdown while driving should: