Each state issues its own driver’s licenses through its motor vehicle agency. In New York, that’s the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Different document options may be offered, each with its respective costs and requirements.

Final costs vary depending on factors such as the applicant’s age, class of license, place of residence, and type of document. The DMV details everything through its official website.

How is the cost of a driver’s license calculated?

When the first driver’s license is processed in New York, the DMV calculates the amount taking into account the following points:

The person’s age at the time of applying.

The class of license: D or DJ, E, M or MJ.

The county of residence, because those who live within the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District (MCTD) pay an additional fee.

The type of document chosen: Standard, REAL ID or Enhanced.

The MCTD charges $1 for every six months of validity of the permit or license, and it applies to those who live in Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester.

Choosing an Enhanced driver’s license adds $30 to the base cost.

How much does it cost to process a driver’s license in New York?

For a common Class D or DJ license, the value depends on age:

In other classes, the price is different. For those over 21, Class E costs between $91.25 and $97.50 without MCTD, while a Class M or MJ motorcycle license costs between $68.75 and $72.50.

These are the amounts corresponding to the regular fees.

What is the difference between document types?

All three versions allow driving but do not have the same scope as identification, according to the DMV:

Standard: works as a driver’s license and state ID, but not for federal purposes, commercial flights, or entry into national government buildings.

REAL ID: meets federal identification standards, so it can be used for domestic flights and to enter federal facilities. It has no additional cost over the base fees.

Enhanced: also meets REAL ID requirements and additionally allows U.S. citizens to re-enter the country by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean countries, although it does not replace a passport for international travel. It adds an additional fee of $30.

What requirements must be met to apply for a driver’s license, depending on the type?

Required documents depend on the document being processed:

Standard License

The applicant must present:

Proof of date of birth.

Proof of residence in New York.

Documents totaling six points as proof of name and identity.

This version does not require proof of citizenship or legal immigration status.

REAL ID

Those applying for a license that meets the REAL ID requirement must present:

Proof of Social Security Number or ineligibility to have one.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal status.

Two proofs of residence in New York.

Documents totaling six points to prove name and identity.

Visit to the DMV to take a new photograph.

Enhanced License

To apply for this document, the requirements are similar:

Proof of Social Security.

Proof of U.S. citizenship.

Two proofs of residence in New York.

Documents totaling six points to prove name and identity.

Value assigned to each document, according to the DMV

Each one has an assigned value and none by itself reaches the six points needed: