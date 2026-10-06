Entrepreneur and model Hailey Bieber spoke about her marriage to Justin Bieber and explained how their relationship changed after the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, during a talk in which she also reflected on motherhood, her outlook on life, and changes in her body.

In an interview with Vogue published in 2025, Hailey recalled the process she went through during pregnancy, labor and postpartum, where she said motherhood brought a profound transformation, both physical and emotional, and led her to discover a new version of herself.

Amid the speculation that circulated for months about the couple, Hailey explained that Jack’s arrival changed the dynamics of her marriage and the way she began to see Justin. According to her, becoming parents allowed them to discover a new side of her husband and view their relationship from a different perspective.

Hailey Bieber revealed how her relationship with Justin changed after becoming a mother

For the entrepreneur, motherhood became an experience that also transformed her marriage.

“It has been my greatest teacher so far,” Hailey said about this new chapter of her life, before describing the impact it specifically had on her relationship: “You see your partner in a completely different way” and added that Justin has a natural ability to play that role because “he is an incredible father”.

Hailey herself said the change began even before the birth of her first child because during pregnancy she understood that her life would no longer be the same: “It’s not going to be just you and your partner,” she recalled about one of the major warnings she received during the process.

Motherhood also changed Hailey Bieber: her body and a new version of herself

Pregnancy and postpartum also changed Hailey’s relationship with her own body; the entrepreneur said that during that stage she went through moments of great difficulty and came to experience postpartum body dysmorphia and self-criticism that, as she explained, she had never felt before.

“Every day I have to talk to myself, like: ‘Hailey, you had a baby. You created a human being. You gave birth to a human being. It’s okay. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself time,’” she said. She also explained that her body did not return to exactly what it was after pregnancy, her hips were wider and her breasts had changed: “It’s not the same body that it was before”, she said.

The model came to the conclusion that she also applied to her identity; it was not about getting back who she was before, but about accepting who she had become after becoming a mother: “You are no longer the same person you were before. You change from head to toe,” she said. At the same time, she said she felt proud of this new version of herself: “I like who I am much more than ever before” since for Hailey, making Jack her priority also changed her worries and gave her a greater sense of security and confidence.

Hailey Bieber spoke about Rhode’s success and how her place within the couple changed

While her family life was going through a transformation, Rhode also became a central part of Hailey’s journey. The beauty and skincare brand she founded in 2022 grew to make her a businesswoman recognized in her own right, beyond her marriage to one of the world’s most famous pop stars.

Hailey acknowledged that the company’s growth exceeded her expectations: “I never thought it would get to this point,” she said about Rhode and added: “In my wildest dreams, it has far surpassed all my expectations.” The brand’s expansion also changed the couple’s public dynamic; after Justin paused his performances and tours in 2022, Rhode came to occupy an increasingly important place in both of their public exposure.

Rhode’s president, Lauren Ratner, attributed much of the success to Hailey herself and highlighted her connection with consumers: “The main reason for Rhode’s success is Hailey,” she said. In this way, while Hailey goes through her new stage as a mother alongside Justin, she also continues to establish herself as a business figure independent of her marriage.