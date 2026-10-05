The SNAP program (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) began with the payments corresponding to October 2026 on different dates depending on the state, since California, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania manage the distribution of funds according to their own schedule.

In this regard, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has a database with the SNAP distribution schedules of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. The agency clarifies that, in most states, not all households receive the subsidy on the same day.

The program is federally funded, and households that meet the requirements receive the benefits monthly through an EBT card, which can be used to buy food authorized by SNAP.

What is SNAP and who can receive it?

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and is the main federal food assistance program in the United States, where the states play a central role in its administration and distribution, although it is federally funded.

The eligibility conditions and amount that each American household receives are subject to factors such as income, household size, and applicable deductions, which may include dependent care, housing expenses, certain medical expenses, and, in some states, child support payments, according to the rules for the new fiscal year published by the USDA.

It is worth noting that the program benefits are not cash, but are provided through an electronic EBT card, which can be used like a credit or debit card to buy food in certain supermarkets.

When is SNAP paid in October 2026?

For California, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania, the October distribution windows are:

California: October 1 to 10.

Texas: October 1 to 28.

Florida: October 1 to 28.

Pennsylvania: October 1 to 15.

These dates correspond to the state’s distribution period; it is not necessarily the exact day on which each SNAP beneficiary receives the amount on the electronic card, since the individual date may be set by the case number or another identifier used by the state administration.

SNAP in California: when deposits are made in October 2026

In California, where the SNAP program operates under the name CalFresh, the Department of Social Services states that the social assistance for households that already receive aid is distributed in stages during the first 10 calendar days of each month.

Therefore, the benefits corresponding to October 2026 are distributed between October 1 and 10, and the exact day depends on the last digit of the household case number; that is, those ending in 1 receive the benefit on day 1, those ending in 2 on day 2, and so on until those ending in 0, who receive it on day 10.

SNAP in Texas: When is the benefit deposited in October 2026

In Texas, SNAP benefits corresponding to October are distributed between the 1st and 28th of that month. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) states that households subject to the current schedule receive their benefits in stages according to the last two digits of the EDG number; for example, those ending between 00 and 03 receive the benefit on day 1, while those ending from 96 to 99 receive it on day 28.

Likewise, the HHSC notes that citizens who were already receiving SNAP before May 2023 may keep their previous issuance schedule.

SNAP in Florida: What is the payment schedule in October

Florida’s system uses certain digits of the case number to establish the benefit availability date; state documentation identifies the eighth and ninth digits of the case number as part of the staggered issuance mechanism.

For example, beneficiaries corresponding to the first group in the distribution table receive the benefit on October 1, while the last group is assigned October 28.

SNAP in Pennsylvania: payment in October 2026

In Pennsylvania, SNAP benefits are distributed from October 1 to 15, when the state’s Department of Human Services administers the program and distributes the benefits in stages.

As of October 1, 2026, new income limits and maximum SNAP amounts corresponding to the new benefit year took effect. Beneficiaries can check whether the payment has already been deposited through ConnectEBT, Pennsylvania’s official EBT card platform, although the state also allows benefit checks through myCOMPASS PA.

Where can SNAP payments be checked in California, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania?

If the benefit does not appear on the date indicated in the schedule, citizens can go to their state’s official portal to check their EBT card balance: