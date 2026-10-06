The Illinois Road Safety and Fairness Act took effect on July 1, 2026, and has modernized driver’s license renewal requirements for older adults while maintaining road safety standards.

Authorities determined that it was not necessary to focus on age alone, but rather on a person’s capability to drive safely.

Now, drivers between the ages of 79 and 86 no longer need to take a new driving test while renewing their licenses.

What changed for Illinois drivers between 79 and 86

From July 1 onward, drivers between 79 and 86 will not need to take a driving test when renewing their licenses because of an important modification to the Illinois Road Safety and Fairness Act. State authorities made this change based on data showing that older Illinois drivers are among the safest on the road.

The law recognizes that age alone is not a reliable measure of driving ability. Lawmakers decided to maintain more restrictions on drivers who are 87 or older. These drivers must take a driving test, among other evaluations, to renew their licenses.

Age Online or In-person Drive Test Under 79 Every four years No 79 or 80 Every four years No 81 to 86 Every four years No 87+ Every year Yes

It is important for all drivers to remember that, until they turn 87, drivers between 79 and 80 must renew their licenses every four years, while those between 81 and 86 must renew every two years. After turning 87, the renewal process must be completed every year.

What happens if a license expired before July 1?

The new rules do not apply retroactively to licenses that expired before the Road Safety and Fairness Act took effect. Drivers between 79 and 86 who had an expired license before July 1, 2026, must still take a driving test when they renew it, even if the renewal takes place after the new law went into effect.

This means the expiration date of the license matters for drivers in this age group. A person who was required to take a road test under the previous rules cannot avoid that requirement simply by waiting until after July 1 to complete the renewal.

CDL holders will continue to follow different rules

The Road Safety and Fairness Act does not change the renewal requirements for commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders. Drivers with a CDL must continue to complete a road test when they are 75 or older, including at subsequent renewals.

From July 1 onward, drivers between 79 and 86 will not need to take a driving test when renewing their licenses. Gemini IA

Illinois also requires a vision screening and the applicable renewal fee at every CDL renewal. Written testing may be required depending on the driver’s record, while CDL holders with a Hazardous Materials endorsement (H or X) must pass the applicable hazardous materials test and, in most cases, complete a new TSA security threat assessment.

For more information about CDL requirements, drivers should check with the motor vehicle agency in the state where they live, as requirements may vary from one state to another.