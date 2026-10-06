The Social Security Administration’s (SSA) official payment schedule includes a notable calendar adjustment for October.

Some beneficiaries may receive up to three payments during the month because they receive both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and another Social Security benefit.

The unusual payment pattern is the result of the way the SSA handles SSI payments when the first day of a month falls on a weekend or federal holiday. Because November 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the SSI payment for November will be sent early, on Friday, October 30.

Who can receive three payments in October

Beneficiaries who receive both SSI and another Social Security benefit, such as retirement, disability or survivor benefits, are the ones who may receive three deposits during October.

The first payment is their October SSI benefit, scheduled for Thursday, October 1. The second is their regular Social Security payment, scheduled for Friday, October 2 for beneficiaries in this category.

The Social Security Administration’s (SSA) official payment schedule includes a notable calendar adjustment for October.

The third payment will arrive on Friday, October 30. However, this is not an extra benefit or bonus. It is the November SSI payment being issued early because November 1 falls on a Sunday.

As a result, beneficiaries who receive the October 30 payment should know that they will not receive another SSI payment in November. The next SSI payment is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1.

Social Security payment schedule for October 2026

The SSA’s official 2026 calendar divides Social Security payments according to the type of benefit and, for most beneficiaries, their date of birth.

Date Who receives the payment Payment October 1 SSI beneficiaries October SSI payment October 2 Beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997 and those who receive both SSI and another Social Security benefit Social Security payment October 14 Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th Social Security payment October 21 Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th Social Security payment October 28 Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st Social Security payment October 30 SSI beneficiaries November SSI payment issued early

The SSA generally distributes Social Security payments on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month, depending on the beneficiary’s date of birth.

Why some beneficiaries receive more than one payment

Receiving two or three deposits in the same month does not mean that the SSA has increased the beneficiary’s monthly benefit. It is simply a result of the agency’s payment calendar and the need to move payments forward when a scheduled date falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

In October 2026, the adjustment is particularly noticeable because the SSI payment for November is being issued on October 30. This means someone who receives both SSI and another Social Security benefit can see three deposits in their account during October, even though one of those payments technically belongs to the following month.