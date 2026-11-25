The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a new legal effort to recover more than $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency allegedly stolen by North Korean cyber actors in an attack against Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The action, announced on November 23, 2026, seeks the forfeiture of digital assets identified as proceeds of the theft and funds subsequently moved through money-laundering operations. The government is pursuing the recovery through a civil claim filed in federal court.

The case marks another step in Washington’s efforts to disrupt North Korea-linked cybercrime and prevent stolen digital assets from being used to finance illicit activities.

The $1.1 billion cryptocurrency recovery effort

According to the Justice Department, the assets targeted in the latest filing consist of more than $1.1 billion in USDC, a stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Financial.

The funds were identified as proceeds of the cryptocurrency theft from Binance, which occurred on or around October 29, 2026. Authorities had previously obtained a government-requested restraining order covering these assets following the incident.

The Justice Department filed a civil forfeiture action seeking to recover more than $1.1 billion in digital assets stolen from Binance. Imagen Ilustrativa generada con IA

The new civil forfeiture action seeks to transfer the targeted cryptocurrency to the United States through the legal process. The filing does not mean the government has already completed the recovery, but it represents a formal step toward obtaining control of the funds.

The case is also part of a broader effort to help Binance recover more than $6 billion in stolen assets. Since the October 29 incident, the United States has assisted in freezing, seizing and/or returning more than $2.9 billion in cryptocurrency from multiple sources, according to the DOJ.

FBI and Secret Service investigate North Korean cyber actors

The investigation involves several federal agencies, including the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and IRS Criminal Investigation.

Their work focuses on identifying the stolen funds, tracing their movement through cryptocurrency networks and preventing the individuals responsible from transferring the assets beyond the reach of law enforcement.

The Justice Department also highlighted the role of cooperation with private-sector companies. Circle Internet Financial provided assistance in the investigation, while partnerships with digital asset service providers helped authorities identify and freeze funds.

The FBI said North Korea relies on sophisticated money-laundering techniques to convert stolen cryptocurrency into resources that can support the regime’s illicit activities.

The forfeiture action is part of the US government’s broader strategy to pursue criminal proceeds, disrupt financial networks linked to cyberattacks and protect victims of cryptocurrency theft.