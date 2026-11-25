Why you shouldn't wash your Thanksgiving turkey before cooking it.

Rinsing a raw turkey before it goes in the oven does more harm than good, the U.S. Department of Agriculture warns, because splashing water can carry bacteria up to three feet across a kitchen. A frozen bird needs 24 hours in the refrigerator for every 4 to 5 pounds to thaw safely.

The guidance comes from USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service , the federal agency that oversees the safety of meat and poultry, ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Raw turkey can carry Salmonella and Campylobacter, two bacteria that cause foodborne illness. According to the agency, careful handling and thorough cooking are the only ways to get rid of them.

Why does the USDA say not to wash your Thanksgiving turkey?

Water doesn’t kill germs on raw poultry. It moves them. Rinsing a turkey sends droplets onto the sink, the counter and any dishes or food sitting nearby.

A 2019 USDA kitchen experiment showed how easily that happens. Six in 10 participants who washed raw poultry left bacteria in their sink, and about a quarter carried it over to the salad lettuce they made next.

Heat is what makes the bird safe. Cooking it to the right internal temperature kills any bacteria on it, whether it’s roasted, fried or grilled. A food thermometer should read 165°F in the thickest part of the breast and in the innermost parts of the thigh and the wing.

Don’t wait for the juices to run clear. They rarely do at 165°F, and by the time they do, the meat is usually overcooked.

Rinsing a turkey sends droplets onto the sink, the counter and any dishes or food sitting nearby. Fuente: AI generated image with ChatGPT | El Cronista EN

How long does it take to thaw a Thanksgiving turkey?

The USDA lists three safe ways to thaw a turkey: in the refrigerator, in cold water or in the microwave.

The refrigerator is the safest because the bird stays cold the whole time it thaws. It’s also the slowest: a 16-pound turkey can take about four days.

If the turkey is still frozen the day before the holiday, cold water is the faster option. Leave the bird in its original wrapping, cover it completely with cold tap water and change the water every 30 minutes. Plan on about 30 minutes per pound, or roughly eight hours for a 16-pound turkey.

For the microwave, follow the oven manufacturer’s instructions. A turkey thawed in cold water or in the microwave should go straight into the oven once it’s ready.