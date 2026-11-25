Florida state employees will get another long weekend in November 2026. Friday the 27th will be added to the Thanksgiving break, giving workers covered by the measure four straight days off.

The decision is part of the state’s official calendar of paid holidays and applies to the various branches and agencies of the Florida government.

The measure is included in the Florida Statutes and establishes two consecutive days off for state employees.

Why Friday, Nov. 27, will be a holiday for Florida state employees

Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, will be a holiday for employees in different branches and agencies of the Florida state government. The date falls the day after Thanksgiving, one of the most important observances on the U.S. calendar, which this year will be marked on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The provision is set out in Section 110.117 of the Florida Statutes, which sets the paid days off for workers at state agencies.

How long the long weekend will last and when they will return to work

With Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 as days off, Florida state employees will be able to enjoy four straight days off, with Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29 added on. A return to normal operations is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, when state agencies will reopen and employees will be expected back at work.

During those days, in-person service at public offices covered by the calendar may be disrupted in Florida. Anyone who needs to handle administrative paperwork or get help from state agencies should take the dates into account and check each agency’s official channels in advance.