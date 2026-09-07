In New York, the most commonly used means of transportation are the subway and the bus. In the first case, security and surveillance systems are integrated to ensure that passengers comply with paying the fare.

In the second, a system had been being implemented that is about to change its structure.

Using as a reference the fare verification systems used in Europe, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin implementing a new method to prevent fare evasion on buses in New York.

The MTA will carry out an individual record of each bus: what changes will there be in New York?

The MTA will begin to establish a new fare control system that takes reference from models conceived in Europe. From now on, inspectors will have the ability to board and carry out checks while the bus continues its route.

The purpose is to ensure that passengers have paid the fare properly. Checks will be carried out randomly. In addition, the electronic issuance of penalties will be implemented to facilitate the corresponding procedures.

It will punish those who have not paid the proper fare with financial penalties: what will the amounts of the penalties be?

The MTA will impose financial penalties on those who do not pay the corresponding fare, according to the following scheme:

First violation: warning without financial penalty.

Second violation within a four-year period: fine of US$100.

Third violation or subsequent offenses: fine of US$150 or even an additional citation depending on the circumstances.









Why is this measure being adopted?

Public transportation in New York has an average cost of 3 dollars for the local bus, while express services cost 7.25 dollars. This MTA decision is being implemented in a context in which numerous passengers tried to avoid paying.

This caused significant financial losses for the city’s transportation system, and the new regulation aims to recover resources that will allow service quality and frequency to be maintained.