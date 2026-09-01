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Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick for keeping glass surfaces sparkling and restoring their shine, especially useful for making shower screens, for example, gleam.
This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, eliminate marks, and all kinds of stubborn stains.
Mixing baking soda and toothpaste at home: what it is for
This mixture is especially beneficial for
- Removing stains and dirt stuck on glass
- Cleaning finger marks and prints
- Making grease residue easier to remove
- Adding shine
- Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or tables with glass tops
How to prepare the baking soda and toothpaste mixture at home step by step
- Mix one tablespoon of baking soda
- A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white
Ideally, combine both ingredients until a uniform paste forms. The thickness of the mixture can be adjusted by adding or removing water.
How to use this baking soda and toothpaste mixture at home
The steps to make use of this mixture are
- Apply a small amount on a soft sponge
- Rub the glass in a circular motion
- Leave it to act for one or two minutes
- Remove the excess with a damp cloth
- Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth