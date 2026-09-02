The buildup of limescale in the shower is a common problem in many homes. With constant use, the minerals in the water, such as calcium and magnesium, tend to stick to the small holes in the showerhead, reducing the flow and causing the water to come out unevenly.

However, although vinegar and baking soda are two of the home remedies most frequently used to remove these deposits, there is an alternative that has gained prominence for its effectiveness: citric acid, a compound that can dissolve limescale deposits without the need to apply excessive friction.

In addition to restoring a uniform stream of water, this home method helps keep the showerhead in better condition and extend its useful life.

How to remove limescale from the showerhead with citric acid

Citric acid is a compound that can be found in cleaning product stores, hardware stores, or specialized shops. Thanks to its de-scaling properties, it is an effective option for removing mineral buildup.

If the showerhead cannot be removed, it is possible to place the solution in a plastic bag, secure it with a rubber band around the shower, and allow the holes to remain submerged for the same period of time.

To implement this method, proceed as follows:

Dissolve two or three tablespoons of citric acid in a container of warm water.

Remove the showerhead, if the model allows it.

Let it soak for between 30 minutes and an hour.

Use an old toothbrush to remove any remaining limescale stuck to it.

Rinse with plenty of water before reinstalling it.

Why does dental tartar appear and how can it be prevented?

The appearance of limescale is linked to water hardness. As the concentration of calcium and magnesium increases, minerals tend to build up more quickly in pipes and in the holes of the showerhead.

Performing periodic maintenance not only helps prevent limescale buildup, but also preserves optimal water pressure and prolongs the shower’s proper functioning.

To prevent the problem from recurring, specialists suggest: