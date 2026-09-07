Traveling to the United States requires complying with a series of immigration requirements that begin before boarding the plane.

At international airports, authorities verify that each passenger has a valid passport, as well as a U.S. visa or the corresponding travel authorization.

Presenting an expired passport or not having the required documentation can prevent boarding or result in denial of entry into the country. It is essential to verify the requirements for entering the country before traveling in order to prevent delays and setbacks.

What documentation is commonly checked at immigration controls?

At U.S. immigration checkpoints, officers from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) make sure that each traveler has:

Valid passport.

Valid U.S. visa, if applicable.

ESTA authorization, if applicable.

Documents certifying the purpose of the trip.

Additional immigration documentation.

Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and New Jersey airports will restrict entry into the country for those who postpone this process: what are the requirements?

The same federal immigration rules apply as in the rest of the United States. All international travelers must present the documentation required by immigration authorities, regardless of the airport through which they enter or leave the country.

In addition to having a valid passport: