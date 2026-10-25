In New York, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires cars to undergo periodic safety inspections to verify that their main components are in proper working condition.

These inspections must be carried out by DMV-certified inspectors at authorized inspection stations. Once the evaluation is approved, a sticker is placed on the vehicle certifying compliance with the established requirements.

When must a mandatory vehicle inspection be carried out in New York?

The vehicle inspection must be carried out at least every 12 months on all vehicles registered in New York. After that, the sticker issued during the last inspection expires.

A new inspection must also be carried out when the vehicle is registered under a different owner.

The DMV clarifies that it is a misdemeanor for an inspector to issue, or for a driver to knowingly accept, an inspection sticker without a full and proper inspection having been performed.

Which components are checked in the annual inspection?

During the safety inspection, various components of the vehicle must be checked to verify that they are in proper working condition:

Seat belts and airbags: Proper operation and anchoring of the seat belts, as well as the airbag warning light.

Brake system: Condition of the pads and operation of the mechanism, including wheel cylinders and brake calipers, to detect possible leaks.

Front assembly: Condition of the steering, front axle, suspension, chassis, frame, and wheel fasteners.

Tires: Overall condition, pressure, and tread depth.

Lights: Proper operation, with no missing or damaged components.

Windows and windshield: Condition of the glass and windshield.

Wipers: Operation of the mechanism and condition of the blades.

Horn: proper installation and operation.

Mirrors: Proper installation, fastening, and overall condition.

Fuel leaks: It is verified that there are no leaks causing drips or fuel buildup.

In addition, most cars must undergo an emissions inspection, in which the operation of the diagnostic system and pollutant emissions control devices is checked, depending on the type and year of the vehicle.

The detailed inspection requirements can be found on the official DMV page.

What happens if the emissions inspection is not passed?

The DMV reminds drivers that, in compliance with the Federal Clean Air Act of 1990 , New York has an emissions inspection program to reduce air pollution. Vehicles that do not pass this inspection could face restrictions in obtaining or renewing their registration.

The agency states that a vehicle’s registration cannot be renewed if there is no record that it passed the corresponding emissions inspection during the last 12 months.

This information must appear in the DMV’s electronic records or be proven with a copy of the inspection report.

In these cases, the owner must carry out the necessary repairs and submit the car to a new inspection. According to the DMV, repairs may be carried out at any registered repair shop or by the owner, with no obligation to return to the establishment where the first inspection was conducted.