Commercial aerosols usually mask bad odors with an artificial perfume that dissipates after a few minutes. That is why a homemade, natural, and very inexpensive mixture gained popularity: cinnamon sticks, olive oil, and tangerine peel, combined in a jar.

What is the use of mixing cinnamon, olive oil, and tangerine peel

The purpose of this combination is to fragrance spaces in a long-lasting and pleasant way and help neutralize odors without resorting to aerosols or artificial fragrances. It works as a homemade air freshener with slow release: placed in a corner, it gradually gives off a citrusy and warm aroma at the same time, especially useful in the kitchen or in enclosed spaces with a stuffy smell.

Tangerine peel concentrates in its essential oils a compound called limonene, which is the dominant component and the main one responsible for the typical citrus aroma. It is a volatile molecule, meaning it evaporates easily, and that is why it scents the air and helps cover strong odors, such as those left after cooking. Added to that limonene are other compounds in smaller amounts that give tangerine its sweet and characteristic note, something different from orange or lemon.

Cinnamon sticks, on the other hand, owe their warm, sweet smell to cinnamaldehyde, the main aromatic compound of the spice. And olive oil plays the most interesting role: these aromatic compounds are liposoluble, meaning they dissolve in fats and not in water, so the oil captures and retains them.

Since the oil is a little volatile, it does not evaporate quickly and acts as a fixative, releasing the fragrance little by little instead of all at once. That is precisely the key to why the mixture of fragrances lasts longer than if the cinnamon and tangerine were used separately.

Step by step: how to make the mixture

The preparation is very simple and does not require cooking:

In a clean glass jar, place a little olive oil. Add tangerine peels that have been previously washed and well dried. Add one or two cinnamon sticks, whole or broken. Let the mixture rest for at least four hours so the oil takes on the aromas. Leave the jar uncovered in the corner you want to perfume.

Why is it recommended?

Beyond the result, it is a natural, cheap, and handy alternative to commercial air fresheners.

It uses ingredients that are usually found in any kitchen, does not leave the air loaded with aerosol chemicals, makes use of leftovers that are normally thrown away, and allows you to adjust the intensity of the aroma to taste.

Added to that is the fact that the effect is longer-lasting than that of a spray perfume, which evaporates immediately.