Widows and widowers may be entitled to receive survivor benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) if they meet certain conditions, which range from age to marital status, among other requirements.

SSA requirements to collect survivor benefits

For a widow or widower to access these benefits, the SSA sets out three general requirements:

Be 60 years old or older, or between 50 and 59 if they have a disability that meets the program criteria. Have been married for at least nine months before the spouse’s death. Have not remarried before age 60, or before age 50 if they have a disability.

In addition, former spouses may also qualify for benefits if the marriage lasted at least 10 years. Some legally recognized relationships outside marriage could also entitle them to these payments, depending on the applicable rules.

There are also special situations in which age and length of marriage do not apply in the same way. For example, a person caring for a child of the deceased person could be entitled to receive benefits, provided they meet the corresponding conditions.

These conditions are important in determining eligibility, although there are exceptions and other issues that can change the outcome. Therefore, meeting the age and minimum length of marriage does not automatically guarantee approval of the benefit.

What happens with children and other relatives?

The SSA also provides for payments for certain children and parents who were financially dependent on the deceased person.

Unmarried children may be eligible if they are 17 years old or younger. Those who are 18 or 19 and attend school full time may also qualify, from preschool through the last year of high school, as well as people of any age whose disability began before age 22.

In certain circumstances, benefits may also extend to stepchildren, adopted children, grandchildren, and other relatives who meet the program criteria.

For their part, dependent parents may be eligible if they are at least 62 years old and were financially dependent on their deceased child.