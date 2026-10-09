Keeping vehicle registration current is essential for all Texas drivers, and there are several options for completing the procedure.

Renewal can be done online, by mail, or in person, and, according to the authorities, since last year, certain Texans no longer need to pass a vehicle safety inspection to complete the procedure.

Renew car registration: how to complete the procedure

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, this procedure can be carried out in the following ways:

Online

Online renewal is only possible if it is done 90 days before the registration expiration date or up to 12 months after the plate has expired, as long as no fine has been received for having an expired registration.

One way to do it is through the mobile app Texas by Texas, following the instructions at the following link.

Another option is to complete the classic online renewal from this link, which will require the license plate number and the last 4 digits of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

By mail

To renew this way, it is necessary to send the following documents to the county tax office:

Renewal notice

A copy of the Vehicle Inspection Report (if applicable)

Proof of current liability insurance

All fees listed on the renewal notice

In person

If choosing this option, it is necessary to take the registration renewal notice and proof of current liability insurance to the county tax office or to an approved substation.

Those who do not have a renewal notice may use their license plate number, vehicle identification number, or last year’s registration receipt.

Which drivers do not have to pass the vehicle safety inspection

According to what the authorities reported, since January 1, 2025, non-commercial vehicles in certain counties in Texas are no longer required to undergo a safety inspection in order to register their vehicle.

The counties are:

Brazoria

Collin

Dallas

Denton

El Paso

Ellis

Fort Bend

Galveston

Harris

Johnson

Kaufman

Montgomery

Parker

Rockwall

Tarrant

Travis

Williamson

However, they will still have to obtain a mandatory approved emissions inspection.

How to receive renewal notices online

If you want to receive your renewal notice in this format rather than on paper, you will need to register by providing

License plate number

The last 4 digits of the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number)

Email

Email confirmation

By registering to receive this type of notification, the Renewal Notice will be received by email at least 60 days before the inspection sticker expires.

Important information for Texans who no longer live in the state

Those who live in another jurisdiction can no longer register their vehicle in Texas, but must do so in their new home.