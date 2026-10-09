Keeping vehicle registration current is essential for all Texas drivers, and there are several options for completing the procedure.
Renewal can be done online, by mail, or in person, and, according to the authorities, since last year, certain Texans no longer need to pass a vehicle safety inspection to complete the procedure.
Renew car registration: how to complete the procedure
According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, this procedure can be carried out in the following ways:
Online
Online renewal is only possible if it is done 90 days before the registration expiration date or up to 12 months after the plate has expired, as long as no fine has been received for having an expired registration.
One way to do it is through the mobile app Texas by Texas, following the instructions at the following link.
Another option is to complete the classic online renewal from this link, which will require the license plate number and the last 4 digits of the vehicle identification number (VIN).
By mail
To renew this way, it is necessary to send the following documents to the county tax office:
- Renewal notice
- A copy of the Vehicle Inspection Report (if applicable)
- Proof of current liability insurance
- All fees listed on the renewal notice
In person
If choosing this option, it is necessary to take the registration renewal notice and proof of current liability insurance to the county tax office or to an approved substation.
Those who do not have a renewal notice may use their license plate number, vehicle identification number, or last year’s registration receipt.
Which drivers do not have to pass the vehicle safety inspection
According to what the authorities reported, since January 1, 2025, non-commercial vehicles in certain counties in Texas are no longer required to undergo a safety inspection in order to register their vehicle.
The counties are:
- Brazoria
- Collin
- Dallas
- Denton
- El Paso
- Ellis
- Fort Bend
- Galveston
- Harris
- Johnson
- Kaufman
- Montgomery
- Parker
- Rockwall
- Tarrant
- Travis
- Williamson
However, they will still have to obtain a mandatory approved emissions inspection.
How to receive renewal notices online
If you want to receive your renewal notice in this format rather than on paper, you will need to register by providing
- License plate number
- The last 4 digits of the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number)
- Email confirmation
By registering to receive this type of notification, the Renewal Notice will be received by email at least 60 days before the inspection sticker expires.
Important information for Texans who no longer live in the state
Those who live in another jurisdiction can no longer register their vehicle in Texas, but must do so in their new home.