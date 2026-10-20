The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website which actions can lead to a state driver’s license becoming completely unusable.

This process, better known as revocation, determines that the driver’s license is officially canceled and that its holder must apply for a new one from scratch, as long as the authorities allow it.

New York driver’s licenses may be revoked for those who commit the offenses and violations on this list

According to the DMV, a driver’s license may be revoked for any of the following reasons:

A vehicle was driven or allowed to be driven without insurance

A traffic accident was involved without insurance

A conviction was received for a serious traffic violation or for multiple offenses

A DMV driving test was failed

Lies were told in what was said to obtain a driver’s license or registration

The person drove in a traffic accident that involved a death

Steps to follow for those whose driver’s license is revoked

The authorities explain that for most revocations it is first necessary to request and receive approval from the DMV’s Driver Improvement Unit (DIU).

How to request online approval for the restoration of a driver’s license

Requesting online approval is one of the ways to obtain this permission to begin the process of a new driver’s license. It can also be done by mail, but processing times are longer.

Under this route, the system will determine whether or not the person is eligible to submit an online application. If so, approval is issued immediately. However, if the applicant is not considered eligible, the reasons will be detailed and the next steps to follow will be provided.